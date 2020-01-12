Lee S. Cornell

August 1, 1934 - January 7, 2020

STURTEVANT - Surrounded by his family, Lee Suthard Cornell, age 85, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Ascension Al Saints Hospital. He was born in Racine, August 1, 1934, son the late Marvin and Marie (Nee: Geyar) Cornell.

Lee graduated from Port Washington High School "Class of 1952". He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force. On February 8, 1958 at Cedarburg, he was united in marriage to Judith F. Seelman and together they raised 8 children. Lee was employed as a Wisconsin State Trooper for 13 years and served with the Wisconsin Air National Guard for 36 years retiring in 1994. Lee was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, and a thirty-year member of St. Sebastian's Catholic Church. Lee and Judy were foster parents for many years. He enjoyed fishing, running, but most of all time spent with his family. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his wife of nearly 62 years, Judy; 8 children, Fred (Kathy) Cornell, Elizabeth Del Negro, Ann (Steve) Valentine, Thomas Cornell, Benjamin (Angie) Cornell, Melissa Cornell, Roseannah Cornell, Sandra Cornell; 15 grandchildren; 4 great grand grandchildren; in-laws, Tom Guthrie, Susan Miller; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by son-in-law, David Del Negro; sisters, Gehl (Don) Schafer, Katie Guthrie, and Phyllis Murphy.

Funeral services will be held at the funeral home, Saturday, January 18, 2020, 3:30 p.m with Deacon Eric Sewell officiating. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 2:00 pm until 3:30 pm. Private interment will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

