Lee S. Cornell (1934 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lee S. Cornell.
Service Information
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-634-7888
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
3:30 PM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Lee S. Cornell

August 1, 1934 - January 7, 2020

STURTEVANT - Surrounded by his family, Lee Suthard Cornell, age 85, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Ascension Al Saints Hospital.

Funeral services will be held at the funeral home, Saturday, January 18, 2020, 3:30 p.m with Deacon Eric Sewell officiating. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 2:00 pm until 3:30 pm.

Private interment will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on Jan. 17, 2020
bullet U.S. Air Force bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.