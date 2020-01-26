Lela Elizabeth (Hamilton) Moore
Racine, WI – Lela Elizabeth (nee: Hamilton) Moore, age 77, answered the call of her Loving Savior on Tuesday, January 21, 2020.
A Celebration of Her Life will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 11:00am at New Omega Baptist Church, 5731 Northwestern Ave, Racine, WI. Visitation will be in the church from 10:00am until the time of service. Pastor Melvin D. Hargove will be officiating. Interment will be in Graceland Cemetery. Please see the funeral home website at a later date for her full obituary.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line RD
Racine, WI 53403
262-552-9000
www.draeger-Langendorf.com