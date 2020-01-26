Lela Elizabeth (Hamilton) Moore

Service Information
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM
New Omega Baptist Church
5731 Northwestern Ave
Racine, WI
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
New Omega Baptist Church
5731 Northwestern Ave
Racine, WI
View Map
Obituary
Lela Elizabeth (Hamilton) Moore

Racine, WI – Lela Elizabeth (nee: Hamilton) Moore, age 77, answered the call of her Loving Savior on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. 

A Celebration of Her Life will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 11:00am at New Omega Baptist Church, 5731 Northwestern Ave, Racine, WI. Visitation will be in the church from 10:00am until the time of service.  Pastor Melvin D. Hargove will be officiating. Interment will be in Graceland Cemetery. Please see the funeral home website at a later date for her full obituary.

Published in Racine Journal Times on Jan. 26, 2020
