Lenore "Lee" Torres

May 3, 1935 - November 20, 2019

RACINE – Mrs. Lenore "Lee" Torres, 84, passed away at Lakeshore at Sienna on Wednesday, November 20, 2019.

She was born in Racine on May 3, 1935. On July 20, 1957 she married Pedro Torres at Holy Name Catholic Church. They were happily married for 54 years. He preceded her in death on January 5, 2012.

Lenore worked in food services at St. Mary's Hospital for over 40 years, retiring in 2006. She was a longtime member at Holy Name Church and St. Richard of Chichester Catholic Church.

She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother who will be best remembered for her love for her family. Lenore loved holidays and family get-togethers; any chance to spend time with her family was important to her. She would spend hours cooking and preparing for her loved ones. She loved to shop and will always be remembered for her style and fashion sense.

Lenore is survived by her daughters, Lisa (Bob) Beaudoin, Kimberly (Darrell) Riekena; her grandchildren, Erik (Gwen Langdon) Ramirez, Jamie (Adam) Vanderleest, Jack Peter Riekena; her great grandchildren, Shaelyn and Isabella Ramirez and Paige and Zoey Vanderleest; as well as other dear family members and friends.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 for a visitation from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. A service remembering her life will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Juan Manuel Camacho officiating. A private interment will take place at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been suggested to St. Richard of Chichester Catholic Church.

Lenore's family extends a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Lakeshore at Sienna and Hospice Alliance for the professional and loving attention she received while under their care.

