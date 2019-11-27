Leo A. Bugalski (1925 - 2019)
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-634-7888
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Edward Catholic Church
1401 Grove Avenue
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Edward Catholic Church
1401 Grove Avenue
Leo A. Bugalski

January 22, 1925 - November 21, 2019

RACINE - With his family by his side, Leo A. Bugalski, age 94, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Shorelight Memory Care.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, November 30, 2019, 10:30 am at St. Edward Catholic Church, 1401 Grove Avenue. Interment with Full Military Honors will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Saturday at the church from 9:00 am until time of Mass at 10:30 am. Memorials to St. Edward Catholic Church or to the Stars and Stripes Wisconsin Honor Flight have been suggested.

Published in Racine Journal Times on Nov. 27, 2019
bullet U.S. Marines
