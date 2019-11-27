Leo A. Bugalski

January 22, 1925 - November 21, 2019

RACINE - With his family by his side, Leo A. Bugalski, age 94, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Shorelight Memory Care.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, November 30, 2019, 10:30 am at St. Edward Catholic Church, 1401 Grove Avenue. Interment with Full Military Honors will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Saturday at the church from 9:00 am until time of Mass at 10:30 am. Memorials to St. Edward Catholic Church or to the Stars and Stripes Wisconsin Honor Flight have been suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com