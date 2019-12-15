Leo J. Perlot Jr.

Perlot, Leo J. Jr. age 88, of Waterford, passed away at Elder Care Cottages on December 9, 2019. Leo was born in Delft, Netherlands, the son of Leonardus and Sara Perlot.

Leo was a graduate of Michigan State University. He served in the United States Air Force, then went on to become a criminal investigator for the U.S. Treasury Department.

Leo is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Steven and Sharon Perlot of Waterford, four grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

