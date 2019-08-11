Leo Joseph Juppe

April 29, 1936 - August 8, 2019

Leo Joseph Juppe, 83, of Burlington, Wisconsin, passed away on August 8, 2019 peacefully at home. He was born April 29, 1936 to George and Monika (nee Jitschen) Juppe in Waukegan, Illinois. He lived in Waukegan until moving to Burlington, Wisconsin in 1989 with his wife of 37 years, Sue Kinne Juppe (nee Parker).

After retiring from his 40+ year profession as an auto mechanic specializing in British automobiles, he found great enjoyment at this 2nd job at Knots 2U for 15 years, finally retiring at the age of 77.

Leo was definitely a "Planes, Trains & Automobiles" guy. His love for his 1948 MGTC was well known. He was active in Boy Scouts of America, beginning as a scout leader for BSA Troop 16 in 1971 and ending that "career" in 1989 as District Commissioner of the Northeast Illinois Council.

Leo is also survived by his children, Mary Beth (Richard) Bretzlauf, Mark (Kathie) Juppe, Michael Juppe, Audrey (Donald) Adams, Martin (Irene) Juppe; step-sons, David (Tina) Kinne and John (Debbie) Kinne; grandchildren, Christopher Bretzlauf, Sean Juppe, Amber (Eric) Sweeney, Russell (Cali) Kinne, Emily Kinne, and Hannah Kinne; great-grandchildren, Anjil Lockhart and Marlowe Kinne; sisters, Rosemarie (John) Weisenhorn, Terese Murphy and Ursula (Larry) Barnett; brother-in-law, Bill (Linda Lowry) Parker; and a childhood best friend, Darrell May.

Leo was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Regina Laurel; brothers-in-law, Arthur Murphy and Karl Laurel, Sr.; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Russell and Euphie Parker; and nieces, Nicole and Jennifer Barnett.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Leo will be held Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 11AM at St. Mary Catholic Church in Burlington. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 4 until 8PM at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. A private family burial will take place at Ascension Cemetery in Libertyville, Illinois.

