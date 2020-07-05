.Leon C. Prince

March 25, 1948 - June 27, 2020

Leon C. Prince peacefully departed from this life on Saturday June 27th, 2020 at Ascension- All Saints Hospital in Racine, WI in the company of his loving wife.

Leon was born in Tuskegee, AL on March 25th, 1948 to Elie and Clara (nee:Bryant) Prince. Leon graduated from Robert C. Hatch High School in 1966. Shortly after graduating Leon enrolled in the United States Army and served for two tours in the Vietnam War. On December 30th, 1975 he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Evelyn White in Waukegan, IL. This union raised three children & several grandchildren. Leon was always a dapper dresser. He loved his family and thoroughly enjoyed taking pictures and videos of his grandchildren. Leon also enjoyed restoring Volkswagens, and taking care of his yard & home.

Leon is survived by his loving wife Evelyn Prince; Mother, Clara Diggins of Racine WI; Three children, Leon Prince Jr. of Milwaukee.WI, Darin White and Jeanette Dooley of Racine,WI; Four grandchildren Dominic( Luke ) Musgrove, of Moline IL, Leon Prince Ill of Milwaukee, WI, Brittany Allen of Racine, WI, Bria Allen of Phoenix, AZ; Three sisters Aundra Prince & Deborah Bryant of Racine WI, Evelyn Blakemore of Ford Heights IL; Brother-inlaw, Robert (Janice) White of Chicago IL; Sister-lnlaw Carolyn Gladney of Milwaukee WI; Two Aunts Corine Chavers of Tuscaloosa, AL and Mabel Bryant of Chicago, IL; Three Nephews, Corey Prince of Racine WI, Michael Gladney and Kenneth Gladney of Milwaukee, WI; Four Nieces, Andrea Pittman-White of St. Cloud, MN, Paula Blakemore of Ford Heights, IL Debra Broughton and Maria Gladney of Milwaukee, WI; and a host of other relatives.

Leon was preceded in death by his great-grandson Andre Moore, daughter Tiffany Prince, son Jerad Prince, sister in-law Annie White, sister Clara D. Prince, twin brother Cleon Prince; father, Ivory Diggins & Elie Prince; two uncles Jenkins Bryant & Willie Bryant, two aunts, Mary Dupree & Sadie Dupree, mother-in law Evelyn Drye, father in-law Robert White; Grandparents Jenkins and Mattie Bryant.

Services Entrusted to Reid's New Golden Gate Funeral Home, 1910 Taylor Avenue, Racine, WI, Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Vistitation will be held From 10:00 a.m to 11:00 a.m, Burial will take place at West Lawn Memorial after services.