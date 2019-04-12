Leona P. Marino

September 29, 1932 - April 10, 2019

RACINE - Leona Phyllis (nee: Karniewski) Marino, 86, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Clement Health Care Center in Greenfield.

She was born in Milwaukee on September 29, 1932, the daughter of the late Leon and Sally (Drywieski) Karniewski. On September 11, 1954, Leona was united in marriage to John Marino.

She was a member of St. Louis Parish for 60 years. Leona enjoyed spending time with family, Disney World, Christmas, baking, sewing and gardening. She was an amazing woman who will be forever missed.

Leona will be missed by her husband, John; children, Debbie (David) Scafidi, Annie (David) Stangas, Cindi Marino, Annette (Ken) Noll, Mary Jo (John) Schimanski, John (Renee) Marino, Kim (Jack) Bianchi, and Jodi (Dan) Nelsen. She is further survived by 17 grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren, and one sister, Donna. Leona is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her sisters, Theresa, Jeanette, Adeline, Bernadette, and one brother, Leroy.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Louis Catholic Church, 13207 County Road G, Caledonia, on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Yamid Blanco officiating. Visitation will take place at the church on Saturday from 9 a.m. until mass time. Following mass Leona will be laid to rest at St. Louis Cemetery.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.sturinofuneralhome.com

