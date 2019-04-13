Leona P. Marino

September 29, 1932 - April 10, 2019

RACINE - Leona Phyllis (nee: Karniewski) Marino, 86, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Clement Health Care Center in Greenfield.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Louis Catholic Church, 13207 County Road G, Caledonia, on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Yamid Blanco officiating. Visitation will take place at the church on Saturday from 9 a.m. until mass time. Following mass Leona will be laid to rest at St. Louis Cemetery.

