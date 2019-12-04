Leonard L. Witt"Lenny"

February 27, 1944 – November 28, 2019

FRANKSVILLE - Leonard Lawrence Witt, known to all as "Lenny", 75, received the promise of eternal life on Thursday, November 28, 2019. He was born in Chippewa Falls on February 27, 1944, son of the late Lawrence and Ione (Nee: Burt) Witt.

Lenny was united in marriage to the love of his life, the former Elizabeth "Betty" Ellen Oliver, on March 7, 1964, at Holy Communion Church in Racine.

Lenny worked for Twin Disc for a time before he and Betty became the owners of Witt's End bar in Caledonia until their retirement. He loved to ride Harleys and was a longtime member of HOG. He was also a member of the Moose Lodge and the Tavern League of Wisconsin. Everyone knows he was a good storyteller and was always the center of the room. Lenny was known to call all the women "Baby Girl" which was always done with respect. He loved all children and used to love to spend time with his grandchildren. Lenny will be dearly missed by his family and numerous friends.

Lenny leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of over 55 years, Betty Witt; children, Scott (Anita) Witt, Lisa (Chris Vilbaum) Witt, Kurt (Nicole) Witt; grandchildren, Brian, Nichole, Katie, Jessica, Dylan, Derek, Heather, Randi Jean, Tristin, William, Emily; great-grandchildren, Olivia, Kaden, James, Jack, Jace, Dawson, Aaron, Lydia Jean; brother, Ronald (Donna) Witt, Donald (Dale) Witt; sister, Judy Witt-Sukalski; other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Lenny is preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Ione Witt; and stepmother, Shirley Minneti-Witt.

A celebration of Lenny's life will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019, 6:00pm, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road, with Rev. Warren D. Williams officiating. Visitation will be from 12:00pm until the time of the service. Private burial will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park. The family has requested that everyone wear something red to the funeral as this was Lenny's favorite color.

The family would like to extend a heart-felt "Thank You" to all the staff at Aurora-St. Luke's Medical Center in Milwaukee for all the care given to Lenny and his family during this difficult time.

