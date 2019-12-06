Leonard L. Witt"Lenny"

February 27, 1944 – November 28, 2019

FRANKSVILLE - Leonard Lawrence Witt, known to all as "Lenny", 75, received the promise of eternal life on Thursday, November 28, 2019.

A celebration of Lenny's life will be held today, Friday, December 6, 2019, 6:00pm, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road, with Rev. Warren D. Williams officiating. Visitation will be from 12:00pm until the time of the service. Private burial will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park. The family has requested that everyone wear something red to the funeral as this was Lenny's favorite color.

