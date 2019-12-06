Leonard L. "Lenny" Witt (1944 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your..."
Service Information
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
6:00 PM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Leonard L. Witt"Lenny"

February 27, 1944 – November 28, 2019

FRANKSVILLE - Leonard Lawrence Witt, known to all as "Lenny", 75, received the promise of eternal life on Thursday, November 28, 2019.

A celebration of Lenny's life will be held today, Friday, December 6, 2019, 6:00pm, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road, with Rev. Warren D. Williams officiating. Visitation will be from 12:00pm until the time of the service. Private burial will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park. The family has requested that everyone wear something red to the funeral as this was Lenny's favorite color.

Please see the funeral home website for the full obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403

262-552-9000

WWW.DRAEGER-LANGENDORF.COM
Published in Racine Journal Times on Dec. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.