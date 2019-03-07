Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leonard T. Hinz. View Sign

Leonard T. Hinz December 25, 1933 - March 4, 2019 Leonard T. Hinz age 85, peacefully passed away surrounded by loved ones on March 4th, 2019. He was born December 25th, 1933 to the late Bernard and Genevieve Hinz. Leonard married the love of his life LaVerne Jan 7, 1956 and happily spent 59 years together. Leonard was an avid golfer, and he loved to go fishing and hunting. He also enjoyed old movies and loved discussing politics. His true passion was wood working and he owned his own cabinet making company called “Hinz Cabinets” in Tichigan. One of his proudest accomplishments was becoming a charter member at the Tichigan Lake Lyons Club, where he held a membership for over 50 years. Leonard is survived by his loving children Mark (Tori) Hinz, Sue Leighton, Kathy (Russ) Robers, Ken Hinz, Karen (Phil) Gagnon; precious Grandchildren Ryan, Kevin (Jamie), Heather (Joe), Erik (Taylor), Lauren (Kristian), Kyle, Justin (Brittany) Robers, and great-grandchildren Chloe, Alaina, Charlotte, and Harper. He is further survived by his brother-in-law Richard George. He is preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife LaVerne, son-in-law Rick Leighton, and his siblings Bernard, Daniel, Robert, Shirley, Loretta, and Betty. A celebration of Leonard’s life will take place on Thursday March 7th, 2019 at Integrity Celebration Center (2789 S. Browns Lake Drive Burlington, WI 53105; Corner of Hwy 36 and County Hwy W). Visitation will be from 3:30pm to 5:45pm followed by a memorial service at 6:00pm; officiated by Father Ed Tlucek.



Leonard T. Hinz December 25, 1933 - March 4, 2019 Leonard T. Hinz age 85, peacefully passed away surrounded by loved ones on March 4th, 2019. He was born December 25th, 1933 to the late Bernard and Genevieve Hinz. Leonard married the love of his life LaVerne Jan 7, 1956 and happily spent 59 years together. Leonard was an avid golfer, and he loved to go fishing and hunting. He also enjoyed old movies and loved discussing politics. His true passion was wood working and he owned his own cabinet making company called “Hinz Cabinets” in Tichigan. One of his proudest accomplishments was becoming a charter member at the Tichigan Lake Lyons Club, where he held a membership for over 50 years. Leonard is survived by his loving children Mark (Tori) Hinz, Sue Leighton, Kathy (Russ) Robers, Ken Hinz, Karen (Phil) Gagnon; precious Grandchildren Ryan, Kevin (Jamie), Heather (Joe), Erik (Taylor), Lauren (Kristian), Kyle, Justin (Brittany) Robers, and great-grandchildren Chloe, Alaina, Charlotte, and Harper. He is further survived by his brother-in-law Richard George. He is preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife LaVerne, son-in-law Rick Leighton, and his siblings Bernard, Daniel, Robert, Shirley, Loretta, and Betty. A celebration of Leonard’s life will take place on Thursday March 7th, 2019 at Integrity Celebration Center (2789 S. Browns Lake Drive Burlington, WI 53105; Corner of Hwy 36 and County Hwy W). Visitation will be from 3:30pm to 5:45pm followed by a memorial service at 6:00pm; officiated by Father Ed Tlucek. Published in Racine Journal Times on Mar. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Racine Journal Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close