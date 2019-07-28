Leonard Werla

On Sunday, July 21, 2019, Leonard Werla, 61, of Menasha, joined the love of his life, Katherine Lalor Werla, in eternal rest.

The love; kindness, and support of Kathy, and her family, will never be forgotten. Leonard is survived by his youngest brother Timothy. Tim, Lenny, Kathy and her closest friend/sister Martha Simons were family. We can't measure your loss, or begin to express our gratitude. Thank you Tim; Martha, and your entire family. We share your sorrow.

Leonard is also survived by; his mother, Marilyn. Sisters; Theresa, Joanne, Jeannette, Catherine and Julie, brothers; Brian, Carl, William, Neil and Daniel.

The family will hold a memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation that can be used towards a Memorial marker for Leonard.