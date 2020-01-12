Leone Kaufman-Niemiec

June 25, 1925 – January 3, 2020

Leone A. Kaufman-Niemiec (nee Diner), age 94 passed away on January 3, 2020. She was born June 25, 1925 in Denver, Colorado.

She graduated Denver East High School and attended Denver University where she was a member of Delta Phi Epsilon Sorority.

Leone was a member of Beth Israel Sinai Congregation and served as president of the Sisterhood of Temple. She was also a volunteer at the Racine Theater Guild, as well as other community organizations. Leone was a talented and creative person who enjoyed sewing, needlework, knitting, reading and tennis.

She married Dr. Benjamin Kaufman on April 19, 1943 in Denver during the war years. She moved to Racine with her husband in 1943. He died in 1981. She married John Niemiec on March 7, 1986. He died in 2005.

She is further preceded in death by her dear son Marc Kaufman; sister-in-law Jean Diner; and in-laws Dr. Eugene and Elaine Kaufman.

She is survived by her beloved twin brother, Edwin Diner of Denver, Colorado; her devoted son, Charles (Susan) Kaufman; her daughter-in-law, Linda Kaufman; three grandchildren, Cara (Craig) Ziegler, Michael (Carmen) Kaufman and Timothy (Kelly) Kaufman. She is survived by four great grandchildren, Catelyn and Jack Ziegler as well as, Andrew and Mason Kaufman. She is further survived by eight loving nieces and nephews.

In accordance with her wishes, a private family service was held on January 6, 2020.

Memorial contributions may be made in Leone's memory to Beth Israel Sinai Congregation, 3009 Washington Avenue, Racine, WI 53405 or to the organization of the donor's choice.

