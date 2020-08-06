LeRoy A. Barth

1930 - 2020

LeRoy A. Barth, age 89, of Caledonia went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

Born on August 25, 1930, LeRoy was a lifelong resident of Caledonia. He served in the Korea War and married Colette (nee Sana) on February 2, 1958. He worked in several quality control supervision positions and enjoyed bowling, playing golf and watching the Packers, Brewers, and Bucks.

LeRoy is survived by his wife, Colette, his children Keith (Kathy) Barth, Corinne (Shayne) Wilburn, Kim (Eric) Marema, Cary (Debbie) Barth and Kristin (Katie) Barth. He was the proud grandfather of 15, and great-grandfather of three.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Stars and Stripes Honor Flight Wisconsin.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at St. Louis Parish in Caledonia. Inurnment to immediately follow. A recording of the funeral mass will be uploaded to the funeral home website shortly following the conclusion of services.

To honor LeRoy you are welcome to wear Green Bay Packer, Milwaukee Brewer, Milwaukee Bucks, or Wisconsin Badger apparel to the funeral.

