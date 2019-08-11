Leslie B. Plate

June 17, 1953 - August 4, 2019

RACINE - Leslie Barbara (nee: Dickens) Plate, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, August 4, 2019.

Leslie was a skilled chef, seamstress and gardener. She was an avid traveler, voracious reader and a life-long lover of horses, cats, dogs and birds.

Born in Elmhurst, IL, on June 17, 1953 to the late Richard and Jeanne (nee: Herdman) Dickens. Leslie grew up in Wheaton, IL. After graduating from Wheaton North High School in 1971, she attended University of Wisconsin Whitewater. There she met her husband, Jack Plate of Oconomowoc, whom she married on May 29, 1976. Leslie went on to graduate from Columbia School of Nursing, Milton College, and worked as an RN for 25 years at Milwaukee's Columbia Hospital.

After moving to Racine in 1981, Leslie and Jack made their home and raised their daughter, Kirstin. Leslie was an active member of the local horse community. She enjoyed trail riding on the Caledonia Trail System and across the greater Wisconsin area. Over the years, Leslie and friends adventured to over 20 different states with their horses, taking in America's natural wonders from horseback.

Surviving are her husband Jack, daughter Kirstin and sister, Lynna Hildner. She is further survived by nephews, nieces and friends.

In keeping with Leslie's wishes, no services will be held. Donations in her memory may be made to the Caledonia Conservancy at www.caledoniaconservancy.org/donate or at P.O. Box 044714, Racine, WI 53404.

A special thank you to Aurora Cancer Center, Dr. Michael Mullane and staff, Aurora at Home Hospice including Kathrine, Sherley and Kate and Brightstar Care Staff, Emma and Lorania.

