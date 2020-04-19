Lester DeGarmo

1926 - 2020

Lester DeGarmo, age 93, passed away on April 10, 2020 at the Veteran's Home in King, Wisconsin.

Lester was born on August 30, 1926, to Lillian (Mortinson) and Lester Royal Degarmo.

He is survived by his sister, Elizabeth Hansen; children, Jill (Paul) Vieau, Virginia (Leon) Ashenbrenner, and Leslie (Theodore) Bender; son-in-law, John Ingle; 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great grandchildren.

Lester is preceded in death by his wife Margaret; daughter, Joan Ingle; his brother, Stanley James; and his parents.

Lester was a World War II veteran and proudly served his countries Army, he was stationed in the Philippines and Japan. He and his wife Margaret founded the Florida Gold Coast Gem and Mineral Society where he acted as president for 45 years, he was a member of Holy Communion Church of Racine where he was a scout master with the Boy Scouts of America for 25 years. He later served on the church board for Christ Lutheran Church in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. Lester also enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a member of Racine Archery Club for many years.

He will be remembered as a beloved and loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great grandfather, and friend.

Lester will be laid to rest next to his wife Margaret at Forest Lawn Central Cemetery in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date due to COVID-19.