Lester L. Lowe October 30, 1937 - February 26, 2019 UNION GROVE – Lester L. Lowe, age 81, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on February 26, 2019. He was born on October 30, 1937 to parents Fred and Edna (nee. Maier) Lowe in Goodman, Missouri. A full and successful lifetime of experiences included service in the United States Navy aboard the destroyer John R. Craig, participating in Operation Hardtack, which included atomic testing in the Pacific. Les spent 36 years at Grove Gear Corporation, retiring in 2003. Youth activities included coaching Little and Pony League teams in Dover and Union Grove. A Union Grove Lion’s Club member, Les was awarded a Melvin Jones fellow on June 6, 2013. He enjoyed volunteering at Richard Bong State Recreation Area, as well as the Kenosha Public Museum. Retirement brought a new hobby; historical reenacting the 1830 Wisconsin Territory as a time frame and depicting General Robert E. Lee in Civil War times. Les is survived by his wife of 60 years, Edna M. (nee. Sorensen); sons, Dean (Sheila) of Conover, NC, Glenn (Cindy) of Buffalo, Minnesota; daughter, Beth Santos of Racine; sister, Peggy Roork of Joplin, MO; further survived by 6 grandchildren, Megan (Jon) Gorzalski, Cori (Brian) Kapellusch, Nicole Lowe, Stephen (Amanda) Santos, Ryne (Val) Lowe, and Nathan Lowe; 7 great-grandchildren, Waylon, Wyatt, Amelia, Haddie, Constance, Bennett, and Colby; many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, stepparents, Clifford and Maudie Mae Maier, and sister, Doris (Lowe) Robertson. Entombment with full military honors will be held at the Southern Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, 21731 Spring Street, Union Grove on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 11 am. A luncheon will follow after the services. Memorials in Les’ name can be directed to the Union Grove Lion’s Club. Online condolences may be left at www.miller-reesman.com Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas, & Dahl Funeral Home 620 15th Avenue Union Grove, WI 53182 262-878-2500
Published in Racine Journal Times on Mar. 3, 2019