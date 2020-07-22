1/1
Lidia E. (Perez) Torres
1952 - 2020
Lidia E. Torres(Nee: Perez)

November 26, 1952 – July 19, 2020

Lidia Ester Torres, 67, received the promise of eternal life on Sunday, July 19, 2020. She was born in San Antonio, Texas, on November 26, 1952, daughter of the late Alvino and Emma (Née: Gomez) Perez.

Lidia was united in marriage to the love of her life, Guadalupe Torres, Jr., on December 20, 1968.

A memorial celebration of Lidia's life will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020, 11:00am, at Racine Family Worship Center, 1846 Mead Street, Racine, WI. Visitation will be from 9:30am until the time of the service. Interment will follow at St. George Cemetery in Kenosha, WI. Masks or face coverings WILL be required for any person wishing to enter the church. For capacity reasons, you may be asked to wait outside during the visitation until other guests leave the building. Your cooperation is appreciated.

Please see the funeral home website for the full obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC.

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com



Published in Journal Times on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Racine Family Worship Center,
JUL
24
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Racine Family Worship Center,
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 552-9000
