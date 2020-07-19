1/1
Lila JoAnn Berge
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lila's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Lila JoAnn Berge

December 14, 1932 - April 29, 2020

A memorial service for Lila Berge (nee Greenfield), after a long delay due to COVID -19, will be held at Mt. Pleasant Lutheran Church, 1700 S. Green Bay Road, on July 28, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. for nearby family and friends. There will be a short visitation time before the service with a video of family photographs in the Narthex at 10:00 a.m.

The service will be led by Pastor Beth Ann Stone. For those who cannot or prefer not to attend for health or other reasons, the memorial service and photographs will be streamed live on FaceBook (facebook.com/spaceshipchurch) and available afterwards on the church's website (spaceshipchurch.org).

Because of protocols adopted by the congregation's church council, capacity needs to be limited for this service. Those planning to attend the memorial service in person must pre-register (262-634-6704), wear an appropriate face mask and keep social distancing. The pews will be marked to assist the latter.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Times on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
10:00 AM
Mt. Pleasant Lutheran Church Narthex
Send Flowers
JUL
28
Memorial service
10:30 AM
Mt. Pleasant Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved