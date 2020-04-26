Lila Johnson

April 15, 1919 – April 15, 2020

TOO LOVED AND MISSED TO EVER BE FORGOTTEN

Lila Johnson (Miller) 101, of Mt. Pleasant, WI passed away on her birthday in Racine, WI after a short illness. Lila was born on April 15, 1919 to Emma C. Miller (Ebert) and Frank G. Miller in Eau Claire, WI. Sadly, she was preceded in death by her siblings Lloyd (Dorothy) Miller, Myrtle Alexander, Violet (Art) Shroeder, Daisy (Warren) Godbold, Lyman (Victoria) Miller, Frank (Margaret) Miller, Verbena (Bill) Stage, Major (Barbara) Miller, Iris (Bob) Trial and Roger (Karen) Miller. On September 7, 1946 she married Glenn H. Johnson who preceded her in death after 54 happy years of marriage. They were blessed with one daughter, Cynthia Glennyce Johnson. Lila was a wonderful grandmother to Jodie Lila Johnson who asked to be named after Lila when she was adopted. Jodie loved to call her Grandma Grandma Squish Squish.

Lila loved traveling, camping, going to Wisconsin Camp meeting, and reading. She especially liked visiting with relatives. Her last trip in fall of 2019 was to visit Dick and Nancy Johnson (her beloved brother in law and sister in law) in Eau Claire Wi. She enjoyed all religious music, Celtic Thunder, Byrne & Kelly and music by her friend, John Van Thiel. When relaxing she could be found in her chair holding a cat or two with her Old English Sheepdog and Poodle also vying for her lap.

Special thanks to Dr. Sheree Chance Lawson and all the Ascension 4th Floor staff who provided such great care and support to Lila and her family during her final illness.

Lila was a lifelong member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, having attended 100 of their summer Camp meetings. She will rest at West Lawn Memorial Park, Mt. Pleasant, awaiting the soon return of her Savior and the joyous reunions with family and friends.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com