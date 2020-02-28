Lillian Barbara (Czosnek) Torosian (1934 - 2020)
Service Information
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Lucy Catholic Church
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Lucy Catholic Church
3101 Drexel Avenue
Obituary
Lillian Barbara (Czosnek) Torosian

August 11, 1934 – February 22, 2020

RACINE – Lillian Barbara (nee: Czosnek) Torosian, age 85, born Aug 11, 1934, youngest child of John and Magdelena Czosnek, wife of Harry J. Torosian, and mother to Lisa Maycock, Charles (Theresa) Torosian, Thomas Torosian, Michael Torosian, and Steven (Susan) Torosian passed away peacefully with family surrounding her on Feb 22, 2020.

Our celebration of Mom will be at St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Avenue, on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 11 am with Rev. Javier Guativa officiating. Interment will be next to Dad at Holy Cross Cemetery. Visitation will be in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Monday from 5:00 – 8:00 pm and in the church on Tuesday from 10-11 am. If her smile brought you comfort, her unforgettable laugh gave you joy, or her cooking filled your stomach, please join us in honoring the woman who gave us so much and asked for so little. In lieu of gifts to the family, please consider making a donation in her memory to charity that is close to your heart.

Please see funeral home website for complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on Feb. 28, 2020
