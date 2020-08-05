1/1
Lillian (Maisto) Dimeo
1921 - 2020
Lillian Dimeo, age 99, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020 at St. Monica's Senior Living. She was born in Racine, July 4, 1921, daughter of the late Anthony and Nancy (Nee: Crisei) Maisto.

In her younger years Lillian was employed as a nurses aide at Racine Medical Clinic for seven years. She was a longtime member of St. Lucy Catholic Church. Lillian enjoyed many years volunteering at the Cancer Center. Her favorite pastime was dancing.

Survivors include her sisters and brothers, Rose Kaplan, Sylvia (Tony) Hirt,, Joseph (Jan) Maisto, all of Racine, Angeline (Joe) Uvelli of IL; many nieces, nephews, other relatives; special friend, Jereome Matkus, and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, Ralph Gleason on May 31, 1970; second husband, Arthur Dimeo on April 29, 1988; sisters, Betty (Richard) Schliesmann, Constance Beckett; brother-in-law, Richard Kaplan.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, August 11, 2020, 11:00 am at the funeral home. Interment will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Tuesday at the funeral home from 10:00 am until time of service at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to St. Lucy Catholic Church have been suggested.

A very special thank you to Dr. Richard Pierce-Ruhland, Marcia Drilla, and the staff at St. Monica's and Heartland Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.

Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home AND CREMATORY

803 Main St. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to:

www.meredithfuneralhome.com



Published in Journal Times on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
AUG
11
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
