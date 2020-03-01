Lillian E. Williams
November 4, 1938 – February 27, 2020
RACINE – Lillian E. Williams, 81, received the promise of eternal life on Thursday, February 27, 2020.
A celebration of Lillian's life will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020, 12:00pm, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. Visitation will be from 11:00am until the time of the service. Please see the funeral home website for the full obituary once the final version is available.
