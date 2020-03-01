Lillian E. Williams

Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
12:00 PM
Obituary
Lillian E. Williams

November 4, 1938 – February 27, 2020

RACINE – Lillian E. Williams, 81, received the promise of eternal life on Thursday, February 27, 2020.

A celebration of Lillian's life will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020, 12:00pm, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. Visitation will be from 11:00am until the time of the service. Please see the funeral home website for the full obituary once the final version is available.

Published in Racine Journal Times on Mar. 1, 2020
