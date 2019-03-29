Linda A. Cannell

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda A. Cannell.

Linda A. Cannell November 12, 1959 – March 25, 2019 RACINE – Linda Ann (nee: Short) Cannell, age 59, passed away unexpectedly in her sleep on Monday, March 25, 2019. Surviving Linda are her mother, Sally Lane; children, Tiffany (nee: Cannell ) Mercer and William Cannell III; son-in-law, Seth Mercer; grandson, Kaiden Mercer, fiancé, Brian Fehl; brother Tommy Lane; in-laws; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends – too numerous to mention all by name. Linda was preceded in death by her father, James Short, and brothers; James Short and Daniel Short. A gathering celebrating Linda’s life will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm. In memory of Linda, offer a kind deed to someone in need. DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY 4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD 262-552-9000 www.draeger-langendorf.com
Funeral Home
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 552-9000
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Racine Journal Times on Mar. 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.