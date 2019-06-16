Linda Christine Wright

October 24, 1945 - June 5, 2019

RACINE – Linda C. Wright, 73, passed away at Froedtert Hospital Wednesday, June 5, 2019.

She was born in Virginia on October 24, 1945, the daughter of the late Anthony and Luella (nee: Horton) Pinto.

On April 23, 1966 she married David Herman Wright. He preceded her in death on December 3, 2017.

Linda was formerly active at Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church. She truly enjoyed singing in the choir and participating in various women's groups in the church. Unfortunately she was unable to attend the past 20 years because of her declining health. Linda also enjoyed hosting family and friends whenever she had the opportunity.

She is survived by her sons, Douglas and Derek Wright both of Racine; her granddaughters, Coryn and Sydney Wright; her brother and sisters, William Pinto, Betty (Mike) Meyer and Eileen Van Goder all of Fond du Lac; as well as dear nieces, nephews and other extended family.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Saturday, June 22, 2019 for a visitation from 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. A service celebrating and remembering her life will follow at 3:00 p.m.

