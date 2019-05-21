Linda Joy Horner

On June 29, 1948, the house at 402 Racine St in Waterford, WI sparkled with true joy---Linda Joy Horner. She came home to that house until her nursing home entry and brightened our world until her death on May 17, 2019.

She was the 4th daughter of Fred and Harriet Elizabeth (nee Ellsworth) Horner and was preceded in death by her parents and sisters Shirley Anne Horner Burg, Audrey Horner, Leora Horner and an infant baby brother.

Linda was an LPN, graduating with honors at the top of her class, and she thoroughly loved her job as a nurse in labor and delivery at St. Luke's Hospital in Racine. She was an avid collector of Precious Moments figurines and enjoyed browsing garage sales for goodies for her nieces and nephews.

Left to mourn her, are her aunt, Alice Folker; nephews and nieces, David & Deb Burg, Daniel, Doug, Don, Bonnie, Beth, Eddie and their families; and other friends and cousins.

Funeral Services will take place on Wednesday May 22, 2019 at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home at 11am. Burial will follow in Hickory Grove Cemetery in Spring Prairie. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Wednesday from 10am until 10:45am at the funeral home.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory

625 S. Browns Lake Drive

Burlington, WI 53105

(262) 763-3434

www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com