Linda K. Deinken (1951 - 2019)
Service Information
Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium Ltd
410 E Belvidere Rd
Grayslake, IL
60030
(847)-223-8122
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Gilbert Catholic Church
301 E. Belvidere Rd.
Grayslake, WI
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Gilbert Catholic Church
301 E. Belvidere Rd.
Grayslake, WI
Interment
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
West Lawn Memorial
Racine, WI
Obituary
Linda K. Deinken

August 1, 1951 - July 7, 2019

Linda K. Deinken, 67, a resident of Grayslake, IL and formerly of Milwaukee, WI, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019 at JourneyCare in Barrington, IL.

She was born August 1, 1951 in Milwaukee, WI to Edward and Eleanor Polikowski. Linda enjoyed sudoku, the Fourth of July, Christmas, but her favorite was spending time with her family.

Linda is survived by her son Tommy (Katie) Deinken, her grandchildren Ava, Mary, and Billy, her siblings Susy (Mark) Majewski, Jimmy (Ruthanne) Polikowski, and Bobby (Peggy) Polikowski, and many nieces and nephews.

A visitation and funeral mass is scheduled for Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 10:00am until 12:00pm with the funeral mass commencing at 12:00pm at St. Gilbert Catholic Church 301 E. Belvidere Rd. Grayslake, IL 60030. Interment will be held on Friday at 11:00am at West Lawn Memorial in Racine, WI. Memorials may be made to JourneyCare 405 S. Lake Zurich Rd. Barrington, IL. All funeral arrangements were entrusted to Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium 410 E. Belvidere Rd. Grayslake, IL 60030. For more information please contact (847)223-8122 or log onto www.strangfuneral.org.
