Linda L. Mathieus

January 30, 1962 – June 15, 2019

MOUNT PLEASANT – Linda Louise (nee: Meyer) Mathieus, age 57, passed away peacefully at Ascension All Saints Hospital, surrounded with the love of her family, on Saturday, June 15, 2019 after being diagnosed with stage IV pancreatic cancer last month.

Linda was born in West Allis, WI on January 30, 1962 to Charles and Carol (nee: Kotowski) Meyer. She graduated from JI Case High School in 1980 and went on St. Luke's School of Nursing to become a Registered Nurse. On December 29, 1984 in Grace Lutheran Church, she was united in marriage with Harold Jerome "Hal" Mathieus.

Linda served our community for over 30 years as a R.N. at Trinity Memorial Hospital in Cudahy; St. Luke's & Wheaton Franciscan St. Mary's Medical Center in Racine; and Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee. She retired in 2014 to become a full-time grandmother, affectionately earning the name "Grandma Sparkles". Among her interests, Linda was an animal enthusiast who adored her horses, dogs and cats; was a proud member of the ASPCA; enjoyed family gatherings on Hatch Lake in Iola; and appreciated sunshine, reading a novel, Coca-Cola and pickles. Above all, Linda absolutely loved spending time with her entire family.

Surviving are her loving husband and soulmate of 35 years, Hal; their sons, Jordan (Lisa) and Jared Mathieus; cherished grandchildren, Tyler and Emma Mathieus; beloved mother, Carol Meyer; sister, Karen (Jim) Sytsma; sister-in-law, Kristie Meyer; brother-in-law, Jeff Mathieus; nieces & nephews, Abigail & Kyle Meyer; Nicholas (Jeannie), Charles and Peter Sytsma; Delia & Austin Mathieus; other special relatives and friends – too numerous to mention all by name.

Linda was preceded in death by her father, Charles Meyer; brother, Curtis Meyer; and by Hal's parents, Ken & Elaine (nee: Krueger) Mathieus.

Funeral services (including the Nightingale Nursing Tribute) will be held at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 5:00 pm with Pastor Mike Matheson officiating. A memorial dinner & reception will follow. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Monday from 3:00 – 5:00 pm.

A heartfelt note of thanks to everyone at Ascension All Saints Hospital 2nd floor, Cancer Center &Wheaton Hospice for the compassionate care & support given to Linda in her time of need. May God bless all of you!

