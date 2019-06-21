Linda L. Mathieus

January 30, 1962 – June 15, 2019

MOUNT PLEASANT – Linda Louise (nee: Meyer) Mathieus, age 57, passed away peacefully at Ascension All Saints Hospital, surrounded with the love of her family, on Saturday, June 15, 2019 after being diagnosed with stage IV pancreatic cancer last month.

Funeral services (including the Nightingale Nursing Tribute) will be held at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 5:00 pm with Pastor Mike Matheson officiating. A memorial dinner & reception will follow. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Monday from 3:00 – 5:00 pm.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com