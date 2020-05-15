Linda L. Rasmussen October 5, 1953 - May 12, 2020 RACINE - Linda L. Rasmussen (Nee: Humor), age 66, of Racine passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at UW Health in Madison after complications from surgery. Due to the current pandemic and restrictions on gatherings, a private service for Linda will take place at the funeral home on Tuesday May 19, 2020, 12:00 p.m. To view the 12 Noon service, visit Linda's page on the funeral home website (www.meredithfuneralhome.com ) and select "live stream" in the service times. Private entombment will take place at West Lawn Memorial Cemetery. A public service to honor her memory will be scheduled for a later time. For those wishing to remember Linda in a special way, memorial donations may be made to The Make A Wish Foundation or the College Education Trust Fund for her three grandchildren established at Educator's Credit Union. Please see Sunday's Journal Times or the funeral home website for a full obituary. MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403 (262) 634-7888 Please send condolences to www.meredithfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Times from May 15 to May 17, 2020.