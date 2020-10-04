Linda L. SavinoNee: Johnson

February 8, 1956 - September 29, 2020

STURTEVANT - With her family by her side, Linda L. Savino, age 64 passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, September 29, 2020 at her home.

Linda was born in Menomonie, WI on February 8, 1956, daughter of Gerald and Eva (nee: Gulbertson) Johnson.

Linda attended Wm. Horlick High School. On August 20, 1976, she was united in marriage to Anthony R. Savino at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church where she was a longtime member. Linda was employed with Vibromax 2000 for many years. In her spare time, Linda enjoyed quilting and her quilting clubs, sewing, crocheting and knitting. Above all, Linda loved her time spent with her family.

Linda will be dearly missed by her loving husband of forty-four years, Tony; children, Sommer (Peter) McMahon, Adam (Sarah) Savino; grandchildren, Cole and Cassius McMahon, Teadora and Griffin Savino; mother, Eva (Ray) Gartner; mother-in-law, Mary Savino; brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Mark Savino, John Savino, Mary Lou (Jim) Nye; close cousins, Ronna (Allen) Klatt, Lee (Joyce) Karnatz, Darlene (Larry) Boe; nieces, nephews, other cousins relatives and friends. Linda was preceded in death by her father, Gerald.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring Street, on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Yamid Blanco officiating. Visitation will be held at the church on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. Memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital have been suggested.

The family extends a special thank you to the staff at Aurora Hospice for all their loving care.

