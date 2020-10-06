1/1
Linda L. (Johnson) Savino
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Linda L. SavinoNee: Johnson

February 8, 1956 - September 29, 2020

STURTEVANT - With her family by her side, Linda L. Savino, age 64 passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, September 29, 2020 at her home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring Street, on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Yamid Blanco officiating. Visitation will be held at the church on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. Memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital have been suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to:

www.meredithfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Times on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church
Send Flowers
OCT
7
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
October 3, 2020
Dear family, please my sincere condolences, may you find comfort from the encouraging words found at. 1Thessalonians 4:14
Neighbor
October 3, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
October 3, 2020
Please allow me to express my deepest
condolences for your loss. I pray that the God of all comfort grant you peace at this time.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved