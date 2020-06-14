Linda M. Erickson

July 2, 1949 – June 3, 2020

RACINE - Linda M. Erickson,70, passed away peacefully with her daughters by her side June 3, 2020. She was born July 2, 1949 to Harry and Elaine Kintzler in Racine, WI.

While she worked hard all her life, her role as a loving wife and mother is what she did best. Nothing made her happier than a backyard BBQ with her family and friends. No BBQ was complete unless there was a bowl of her famous potato salad.

Even though we miss her terribly, she has been reunited with her one true love, Arthur W. Erickson, who preceded her in death August 27, 2010. She is survived by her beautiful mother, Elaine Kintzler; daughters, Jennifer (Rob) McGowan, Jamie (Matthew) Collins; and son, Kasey O'Keefe; her grandchildren, Bryon (Sam) Erickson, Samantha, Savannah, Dylan, Dimitri, Halina; and great-grandbabies, Lilliana and Myah; her beloved siblings, Bruce Kintzler, Jeffery (Dyan) Kintzler, Barbara (Jim) Mazzetta and Brian Kintzler; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.

She comes from a big family and know she loved each and every one of you. Special shout out to her other "kids" as well. You know who you are.

In addition to her husband Arthur, she was preceded in death by her father, Harry Kintzler; mother-in-law, Lois Erickson; and son-in-law, Jimmy Hombs.

The family would like to thank the Davita Dialysis staff, ICU staff at Ascension and her special friend Margie for all the love, support and help you gave to our mother.

Linda would not want us to mourn but rather celebrate her life. We invite you to join the family Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 1:00pm for an outdoor BBQ at the Foxhole Lounge 820 Main St Racine 53403.

This is not goodbye Mom. We one day will see you again. Fly high momma bear.

We love you.

MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com