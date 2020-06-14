Linda M. Erickson
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Linda M. Erickson

July 2, 1949 – June 3, 2020

RACINE - Linda M. Erickson,70, passed away peacefully with her daughters by her side June 3, 2020. She was born July 2, 1949 to Harry and Elaine Kintzler in Racine, WI.

While she worked hard all her life, her role as a loving wife and mother is what she did best. Nothing made her happier than a backyard BBQ with her family and friends. No BBQ was complete unless there was a bowl of her famous potato salad.

Even though we miss her terribly, she has been reunited with her one true love, Arthur W. Erickson, who preceded her in death August 27, 2010. She is survived by her beautiful mother, Elaine Kintzler; daughters, Jennifer (Rob) McGowan, Jamie (Matthew) Collins; and son, Kasey O'Keefe; her grandchildren, Bryon (Sam) Erickson, Samantha, Savannah, Dylan, Dimitri, Halina; and great-grandbabies, Lilliana and Myah; her beloved siblings, Bruce Kintzler, Jeffery (Dyan) Kintzler, Barbara (Jim) Mazzetta and Brian Kintzler; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.

She comes from a big family and know she loved each and every one of you. Special shout out to her other "kids" as well. You know who you are.

In addition to her husband Arthur, she was preceded in death by her father, Harry Kintzler; mother-in-law, Lois Erickson; and son-in-law, Jimmy Hombs.

The family would like to thank the Davita Dialysis staff, ICU staff at Ascension and her special friend Margie for all the love, support and help you gave to our mother.

Linda would not want us to mourn but rather celebrate her life. We invite you to join the family Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 1:00pm for an outdoor BBQ at the Foxhole Lounge 820 Main St Racine 53403.

This is not goodbye Mom. We one day will see you again. Fly high momma bear.

We love you.

MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Times on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Foxhole Lounge
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved