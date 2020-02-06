Lisa L. ToutantNee: Thompson

January 20, 1965 - February 3, 2020

CALEDONIA - Lisa L. Toutant, age 55, in the arms of her loving husband, passed away Monday evening February 3, 2020 at her residence after a courageous battle with cancer. Lisa was born in Milwaukee on January 20, 1965, daughter of Bart and the late Sandra (nee: Cline) Thompson.

Lisa was a graduate of Wm. Horlick High School "Class of 1983". On January 21, 1989, Lisa was united in marriage to Kevin V. Toutant at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. They shared thirty-one beautiful years together and raised three children. Lisa had been employed with S.C. Johnson from January 1997 to November 2019. She was a member of St. Mary's By The lake Catholic Church. Lisa always kept her home in perfect order. It could have made any home magazine cover. Christmas was Lisa's season. The day after Thanksgiving, the family would leave the house so Lisa could put up as many as 16 Christmas trees and completely transform the home into a Christmas wonderland. Getting out of her way, she said, was the best way to help. Her Irish/German nature wouldn't have it any other way. She did it all for love of her family.

Lisa will be dearly missed by her husband, Kevin; her children, Arianna (Ronald James III) Bard, Marissa (Nolan Kortendick) Toutant, Mark (Jenacy Johnstone) Toutant; grandchildren, Ronald James IV, Killian, Greyson, Raelyn, and Harper (and two more granddaughters on the way); father, Bart Thompson; brother, Michael (Hannah Jorgensen) Thompson; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Lee (Suzi)Toutant, Susan Toutant-Boggs, Kerry Toutant, Amy (John) Simpson; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Lisa was preceded in death by her mother, Sandra on February 27, 2018.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's By the Lake Catholic Church, 7605 Lakeshore Dr on Monday February 10, 2020, 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Sunday from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. and at church on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Memorials to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRHAHOPE.org) have been suggested.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at Ascension All Saints Cancer Center, Racine. Especially Dr. Mark Choi, R.N. Debbie, and a long list of wonderful nurses and staff for their loving and compassionate care. They were and always will be family to us.MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com