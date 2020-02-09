Lisa L. (Thompson) Toutant (1965 - 2020)
Service Information
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-634-7888
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Mary's By the Lake Catholic Church
7605 Lakeshore Dr
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary's By the Lake Catholic Church
7605 Lakeshore Dr
Obituary
Lisa L. ToutantNee: Thompson

January 20, 1965 - February 3, 2020

CALEDONIA - Lisa L. Toutant, age 55, in the arms of her loving husband, passed away Monday evening February 3, 2020 at her residence after a courageous battle with cancer.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's By the Lake Catholic Church, 7605 Lakeshore Dr on Monday February 10, 2020, 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Sunday from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. and at church on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Memorials to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRHAHOPE.org) have been suggested.

Published in Racine Journal Times on Feb. 9, 2020
