1/1
Lissen "Lucy" Buchaklian
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lissen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Lissen "Lucy" Buchaklian

October 5, 1936 - August 3, 2020

RACINE - Lissen "Lucy" Buchaklian, age 83, passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, August 3, 2020 at her home. Lucy was born in racine on October 5, 1936, daughter of the late Hovsep and Gulie "Julia" (nee: Shahinian) Buchaklian.

Lucy grew up with her older brother and sister, Herman and Helen on the family farm until they moved to Huron Street where Lucy attended Garfield, Washington Jr. High and Wm. Horlick High School "Class of 1955". Lucy's love for flowers came right out of high school when she worked for Irma and Henry Benz in their flower shop until they closed. She was employed with Western Publishing for thirty plus years before retiring. During that time, after work she would work her second job at Lee's Flowers until they closed.

She was a lifelong dedicated member of St. Hagop Armenian Apostolic Church, where she sang in the choir. Never being idle, she taught Armenian,School on Saturdays and typed the church bulletin "Nareg" for weekly services and was presented with a bound copy of all of them by the church board. Lucy was also a member of the Armenian Youth Foundation and learned to play drums in their Drum and Bugle Corps.

Lucy will be dearly missed by her sister, Helen Nelson; and her cousins who she grew up with as one family, Rose, Anna, Mary, John (Maree) and Sarkis "Sam" and his family who are a part of her life, Peter (Brenda) and family, Coral, Sarkis, Kevork and Aram; John (Melanie) and family Arev, Siroun, and Haig; Catherine "Kitty" (Mark) and family Nicolas and Nishan; who all brought her so much joy; and many Buchaklian cousins and their families.

Lucy now joins in her heavenly home her parents, brother, Herman (Barbara); brother-in-law, Allen "Bud" Nelson; aunts and uncle, Parsagh and Khatoun Buchaklian; goddaughter, Ani Lucine Buchaklian and her mother Sonia Buchaklian.

Lucy was a colon cancer survivor. Special thanks goes to Dr. M. Howard, now retired. Dr. Susan Ward and her wonderful caring staff, Jim and Linda Finnigan who took time to care for her, Brenda Buchaklian who visited daily to make Lucy comfortable, and to the wonderful Aurora Hospice nurses whose presence made her passing easier.

Services will be held at Sg. Hagop Armenian Apostolic Church, 4100 N. Newman Rd, on Saturday August 15, 2020, 10:00 a.m., with Fr. Daron Stepanian presiding. Lucy will be laid to rest at Graceland Cemetery following services. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at 10:00 a.m. Memorial gifts may be made in Lucy's name to St. Hagop Armenian Apostolic Church.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Times on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Sg. Hagop Armenian Apostolic Church
Send Flowers
AUG
15
Service
10:00 AM
Sg. Hagop Armenian Apostolic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved