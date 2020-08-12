Lissen "Lucy" Buchaklian

October 5, 1936 - August 3, 2020

RACINE - Lissen "Lucy" Buchaklian, age 83, passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, August 3, 2020 at her home.

Services will be held at Sg. Hagop Armenian Apostolic Church, 4100 N. Newman Rd, on Saturday August 15, 2020, 10:00 a.m., with Fr. Daron Stepanian presiding.

Lucy will be laid to rest at Graceland Cemetery following services. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at 10:00 a.m.

Memorial gifts may be made in Lucy's name to St. Hagop Armenian Apostolic Church.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com