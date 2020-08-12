1/1
Lissen "Lucy" Buchaklian
1936 - 2020
Lissen "Lucy" Buchaklian

October 5, 1936 - August 3, 2020

RACINE - Lissen "Lucy" Buchaklian, age 83, passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, August 3, 2020 at her home.

Services will be held at Sg. Hagop Armenian Apostolic Church, 4100 N. Newman Rd, on Saturday August 15, 2020, 10:00 a.m., with Fr. Daron Stepanian presiding.

Lucy will be laid to rest at Graceland Cemetery following services. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at 10:00 a.m.

Memorial gifts may be made in Lucy's name to St. Hagop Armenian Apostolic Church.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com



Published in Journal Times on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Sg. Hagop Armenian Apostolic Church
AUG
15
Service
10:00 AM
Sg. Hagop Armenian Apostolic Church
Funeral services provided by
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
August 11, 2020
Lucy was a kind and hardworking employee at Western Publishing and after putting in a full day she worked at Lee’s selling flowers. Sad to hear she has left us but I know she’s in a better place. May God Bless her family!
Haves McNeal
Coworker
August 9, 2020
Our sweet little "Daisy" you will always be in our hearts and minds. You were so special to every life you touched with your kind heart and warm words. We will miss you forever, until we meet again. Please give my mom a hug for us, I know she will welcome you as always. Condolances to all of the Buchaklian families who will miss her dearly. Charlie and Janet Salbashian
Charlie and Janet Salbashian
Friend
August 9, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
