Lizzie Mae McGloun

RACINE - Lizzie Mae (nee: Hill) McGloun, age 89, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at her residence in Racine, Wisconsin.

The Celebration of Her will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020, 11:00am in the Chapel of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, 4600 County Line Rd, Racine, WI. Visitation will be in the Chapel from 9:00am until the time of service. Pastor T.L. Howell will be officiating.

