Lizzie Mae McGloun
Lizzie Mae McGloun

RACINE - Lizzie Mae (nee: Hill) McGloun, age 89, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at her residence in Racine, Wisconsin.

The Celebration of Her will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020, 11:00am in the Chapel of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, 4600 County Line Rd, Racine, WI. Visitation will be in the Chapel from 9:00am until the time of service. Pastor T.L. Howell will be officiating.

Please visit the funeral home website for her full obituary.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory

4600 County Line Rd.

Racine, WI 53403

262-552-9100

www.draeger-langendorf.com



Published in Journal Times on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
AUG
22
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
