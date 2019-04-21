Lloyd C. Bellaire
July 17, 1928 - April 12, 2019
THREE LAKES- Lloyd C. Bellaire, 90, passed away at Froedtert South on Friday, April 12, 2019 with his family by his side.
A memorial service for Lloyd will be held at the funeral home on Monday, April 22, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Private inurnment will take place. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
www.purath-strand.com