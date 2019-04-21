Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lloyd C. Bellaire.

Lloyd C. Bellaire

July 17, 1928 - April 12, 2019

THREE LAKES- Lloyd C. Bellaire, 90, passed away at Froedtert South on Friday, April 12, 2019 with his family by his side.

A memorial service for Lloyd will be held at the funeral home on Monday, April 22, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Private inurnment will take place. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com