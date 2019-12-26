Lloyd Herrington Sr.
July 13, 1952 – December 21, 2019
RACINE - Lloyd Herrington Sr., age 67, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. A Celebration of His Life will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 11:00am at New Omega Baptist Church, 5731 Northwestern Ave, Racine, WI. Visitation will be at the church from 10:00am until the time of service. Rev. Fred L. Richmond will be officiating. Interment will take place in Graceland Cemetery. Please visit the funeral home website at a later date to view his full obituary.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
www.draeger-langendorf.com