Lloyd Herrington Sr. (1952 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lloyd Herrington Sr..
Service Information
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Omega Baptist Church
5731 Northwestern Ave
Racine, WI
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
New Omega Baptist Church
5731 Northwestern Ave
Racine, WI
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Lloyd Herrington Sr.

July 13, 1952 – December 21, 2019

RACINE - Lloyd Herrington Sr., age 67, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. A Celebration of His Life will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 11:00am at New Omega Baptist Church, 5731 Northwestern Ave, Racine, WI. Visitation will be at the church from 10:00am until the time of service. Rev. Fred L. Richmond will be officiating. Interment will take place in Graceland Cemetery. Please visit the funeral home website at a later date to view his full obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on Dec. 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.