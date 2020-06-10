Lois A. Liebenow
Lois A. Liebenow

CALEDONIA - Lois A. Liebenow, 87, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020.

A visitation for Lois will be held at First Evangelical Lutheran Church Center, 747 Villa Street (Please use 8th Avenue entrance) on Friday, June 12 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to First Evangelical Lutheran Church have been suggested.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com



Published in Journal Times on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church Center
JUN
12
Service
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church Center
