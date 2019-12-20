Lois Carrie Dykstra

November 27, 1925 - December 18, 2019

Lois Carrie Dykstra (nee: Lampark) went Home to be with Jesus, her Savior, on December 18, 2019 in Robbinsdale, MN, at the age of 94.

Lois was born in Racine, WI, on November 27, 1925, and spent her growing-up years there, graduating from William Horlick High School. After receiving a degree in Nursing from Northwestern University in Evanston, IL, she worked for a number of years as a supervising hospital nurse in Evanston. She returned to Racine, WI in 1959 when she married Norbert John Dykstra, and they enjoyed a wonderfully happy life there until his death in 2003. Lois moved to Crystal, MN, in 2007 to be near several of her daughters and their families. She remained there until her death.

She was an active member of Racine Bible Church in Racine, WI – a long-time children's Sunday School teacher and part of the church's Phoebes group and missions activities. Lois and Norbert loved to travel, visiting many US national and state parks, spots in Canada, and once they even went to the Philippines to visit their daughter. They also loved hosting game nights for friends. Lois was a huge Jeopardy fan (and got to attend the taping of a show in California) – and an avid reader (especially once she had her Kindle). She enjoyed knitting and gardening. Lois mostly loved doing things with her family – walks in the parks, picnics, zoo visits and trips to the arboretum.

Lois is survived by her five daughters and their families: Beth and Terry Patton (Ryan, Brina) in Colorado; Sue and Bill Praninsky in Wisconsin; Lynn and Randy Jordan (Samuel, Asha) in Minnesota; Diane and Tom Holm (Rebekah, Daniel) in Minnesota; and Amy Dykstra in Minnesota. Also surviving are her sister-in-law, Elizabeth DeJager in Michigan, as well as many nieces and nephews. Lois will be remembered for her love and commitment to her husband, her children, her church family and friends, but especially to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Esther Lampark; her sisters: Carol (Lampark) Dykstra and Fay Lampark; her brother, Martin Lampark; and by her husband Norbert Dykstra. She was also preceded in death by many dear relatives and cherished friends.

A memorial service will be held on December 21 in Minnesota. Lois will be laid to rest beside her husband at West Lawn Cemetery in Mt. Pleasant, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be designated to SIM USA, P.O. Box 7900 Charlotte, NC 28241-7900 Account # 051275 which will be given in Lois' honor, for the missionary work of Dan Schneider and his family. Alternately, memorials can be sent to the giver's in memory of Lois.

The family would like to give special thanks to the staff of Robbinsdale, MN's North Memorial Hospital ICU and Palliative Care Units and to Chaplain Chad for the gentle, loving care and comfort they provided for Lois in the last days of her life on earth.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Ave

Racine, WI 53405

262-634-3361