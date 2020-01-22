Lois D. Reinfeldt

July 25, 1925 - January 18, 2020

Lois D. Reinfeldt, 94, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020 in Minnesota.

Lois was born to Edwin and Hulda (nee Brandt) Schroeder on July 25, 1925 in Brown County Wisconsin. After short stays in Milwaukee and Manitowoc, the family settled in far western Sheboygan County, where Mr. Schroeder resumed his work as a cheese maker, winning many state and national awards, and being featured in an article of Life Magazine.

Lois attended a one room county school for her elementary grades, and then went to Glenbeulah High School where she graduated as valedictorian of her class. She enrolled at the State Teachers College in Milwaukee, where she graduated as one of the "honored ten" (chosen by the faculty for academic grades and social involvement).

She was hired to teach in the Wauwautosa school system where she worked for thirteen years. During that time, she spent three summers teaching at UW – Steven Point and one at UW – Milwaukee.

During the summers, she attended classes at UW – Madison, working on her master's degree until it was obtained.

It was here that she met her future husband, Phillip Reinfeldt from Reedsburg, Wisconsin. They were married on May 31st, 1952.

When the family moved to Burlington in 1961, Lois attended UW – Parkside and obtained a music major, and then taught elementary music classes at Waller School for 13 years.

Since retiring, she has worked on the staff of Carroll College and the West Allis extension of Northland College, Sheboygan.

Lois was preceded in death by her husband and daughter Debra. She is survived by her son Phillip (Randy) Reinfeldt of Minneapolis.

A funeral service for Lois will take place on Saturday, January 25th at 11:00AM at Our Savior Lutheran Church. Other relatives and friends may meet with the family from 10:00AM until the time of service at the CHURCH. Private burial will take place at Burlington Cemetery.