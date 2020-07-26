Lois G. Nikl (Tobinski)

1923 - 2020

With her family by her side, Lois Grace Nikl, age 96, passed away peacefully, Thursday, July 23, 2020 at St. Monica's Senior Living. She was born in Racine October 5, 1923 daughter of the late Martin and Mary (Nee: Williams) Tobinkski and had been a lifelong resident.

Lois attended Washington Park High School. In June of 1948 she was united in marriage to Lawrence Nikl and together they raised two sons, Larry and Tom. Lawrence passed away May 8, 1994. Lois was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church and SOKOL.

In her younger years she enjoyed bowling, golf, picnicking, and meeting new friends through her work as an Avon Lady. She was a devoted mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her sons, Larry and Tom; grandchildren, Douglas, Kristina, and Rebecca; cousins; other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her daughters-in-law, Jolene and Deborah.

Funeral services will be held at the funeral home Saturday, August 1, 2020, 11am with Reverend John Roekle officiating. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 10-11am. Memorials to First Evangelical Lutheran Church have been suggested.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at St. Monica's Senior Living for their loving and compassionate care.

