Lois H. Sorenson

RACINE - Lois H. Sorenson, 87, passed away at the Ridgewood Care Center on Tuesday, September 22, 2020.

Her funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Monday, September 28th, at 1:00 p.m. Visitation will be in the funeral home from 12:00 O'clock Noon until the time of the service.

Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary. In lieu of flowers memorials can be directed to Calvary Memorial Church, 4001 Washington Ave. Racine, WI 53405.

