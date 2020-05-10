Lois J. (Nee: Jensen) Kurhaje
1926 - 2020
Lois J. Kurhaje(Nee: Jensen) August 29, 1926 – April 7, 2020 Town of Raymond – Lois J. Kurhojec, 93, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Lois was born to the late August and Clara (nee Baker) Jensen in Racine, WI. She is the beloved wife of John Kurhajec, who preceded her in death on February 8, 1998; dear mother of Jane (Dr. William) Wehrenberg, Karen (Michael) Schreiber, James (Shelly) Kurhajec, and the late David and William Kurhajec; loving grandmother of Aaron (Cairy), Joel (Carley), Christopher (Lacey), and John (Brandi) Schreiber and David (Nicole), Allen (Kelsey), Samuel (Annie), and Myah Kurhajec; loving great grandmother of Halyn, Case, Breckin, Porter, Estin, Evelyn, Willow, Hudson, and Cameron Schreiber and Lincoln, Addison, and Jordan Kurhajec; sister of Dorothy (Bill) Barr, Lorraine (Thure) Osuldsen, Lloyd (Alice) Jensen, and the late James (Carol) Jensen; and sister-in-law of Mildred (Bob) Howard, Susan (David) Jahns, the late Ann (Tony) Zabroda, Mary Czarnowski, and Joseph (Marcella), Emil (Marge), Rudy (Lillian), and Frank (Janet) Kurhajec. Lois is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Lois was an active member of Lutheran Church of the Cross in Franksville, WI. She served on the Ladies Guild at both Racine Lutheran High School and Valparaiso University. Private services and interment will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials to Lutheran Chapel of the Cross, 1426 Fancher Road, Mount Pleasant, WI 53406 or to Racine Lutheran High School, 251 Luedtke Avenue, Racine, WI 53405 would be appreciated. Wilson Funeral Home 1212 Lathrop Avenue Racine, WI 53405 262-634-3361

Published in Journal Times on May 10, 2020.
