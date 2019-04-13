Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois J. O'Connor.

Lois J. O'Connor

April 12, 1933 – April 11, 2019

RACINE – Lois Jean (nee: Joslin) O'Connor, age 85, passed away peacefully at Ridgewood Care Center early Thursday morning, April 11, 2019.

Lois was born in Rhinelander, WI on April 12, 1933 to the late Oren and Eileen (nee: Barber) Joslin. She was a graduate of William Horlick High School. Lois was united in marriage with Leonard B. "Red" O'Connor, who preceded her in death on March 25, 1995.

Among her interests, Lois enjoyed shopping, gardening, and gathering wood to burn in her fireplace. Above all, she loved spending time with her entire family. They were her everything!

Surviving are children, Jacqueline O'Conner, Robert (Debra) O'Connor, Richard (Leann) O'Connor and Daniel (Rene) O'Connor; grandchildren, Kevin Curty; Staci, Jennifer, Joseph (Brittany), John Henry, Samuel and Megan O'Connor; great-grandchildren, Avereigh and Logan O'Connor; sister, Janet Gohde; sister-in-law, Evelyn Joslin; brothers-in-law, Edward (Bonnie), Samuel (Barbara), Robert (Evelyn) and David (Karen) O'Connor; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Lois was preceded in death by her father, Oren Joslin; mother, Eileen Joslin-Hartgen; husband, Red; beloved son, Patrick O'Connor; brother, Arthur Joslin; brother-in-law, Don Gohde; sister-in-law, Sandra (Dale) Rogers; and by Red's parents, Leonard and Emily (nee: Heinen) O'Connor.

Services celebrating Lois's life will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 1:00 pm. Interment will take place in West Lawn Memorial Park. A memorial luncheon will follow. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Tuesday from 11:00 am– 1:00 pm.

A heartfelt note of thanks to the staffs of Ridgewood Care Center and Hospice Alliance for the compassionate care & support given in Lois's time of need. May God bless all of you!

