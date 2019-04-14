Lois J. O'Connor
April 12, 1933 – April 11, 2019
RACINE – Lois Jean (nee: Joslin) O'Connor, age 85, passed away peacefully at Ridgewood Care Center early Thursday morning, April 11, 2019.
Services celebrating Lois's life will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 1:00 pm. Interment will take place in West Lawn Memorial Park. A memorial luncheon will follow. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Tuesday from 11:00 am– 1:00 pm.
